Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $373.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Abiomed’s strength in global Impella revenues in first-quarter fiscal 2022 is impressive. FDA’s pre-market approval (PMA) for Impella RP with SmartAssist is encouraging. Expansion of both margins also bodes well. A raised full-year revenue outlook also buoys our optimism. Continued strength in Impella product line and positive market trends for coronary heart diseases (CHD) augur well. Abiomed’s solid global foothold, especially in Japan, is also encouraging. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. The company’s fiscal first-quarter results were better than expected. Over the past six months, Abiomed has outperformed its sector. Yet, Abiomed’s operation in a stiff competitive space and a sluggish macroeconomic climate is worrying. Headwinds like pricing pressures, forex woes and third-party reimbursement prevail.”

Get Abiomed alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ABMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $365.60.

Shares of Abiomed stock opened at $349.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $346.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.11. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.07, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total value of $219,300.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abiomed by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

Read More: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abiomed (ABMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.