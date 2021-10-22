ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 30 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 30 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 32 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 25 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 29 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays set a CHF 33 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 36 price objective on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 31.46.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

