ABB (NYSE:ABB) Issues Earnings Results

ABB (NYSE:ABB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Shares of ABB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.19. 96,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,190. ABB has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $38.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $34.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.04.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABB stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of ABB worth $63,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ABB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.88.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

