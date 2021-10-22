888’s (888) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 888 (LON:888) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 888 from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 888 from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 495 ($6.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.01) target price on shares of 888 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 888 has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 559.38 ($7.31).

Shares of 888 opened at GBX 389.84 ($5.09) on Tuesday. 888 has a 12-month low of GBX 240 ($3.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 494 ($6.45). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 413.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 401.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.37. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 123.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.77%. 888’s payout ratio is currently 4.24%.

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 391 ($5.11) per share, for a total transaction of £93,840 ($122,602.56). Also, insider Mark Summerfield bought 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19) per share, for a total transaction of £1,052.05 ($1,374.51). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 34,674 shares of company stock worth $13,904,032.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

