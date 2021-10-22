$885.80 Million in Sales Expected for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) will announce $885.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $886.10 million and the lowest is $885.49 million. Valmont Industries posted sales of $798.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full-year sales of $3.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.18 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMI traded down $13.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.73. 173,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,012. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.65. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $138.93 and a 1 year high of $265.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

