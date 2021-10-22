$7.76 Million in Sales Expected for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will post $7.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $22.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.58 million to $35.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $30.70 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%.

Several research firms have recently commented on XENE. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11,115.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XENE traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. 14,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,844. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.32 and a 52 week high of $34.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

