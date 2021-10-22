$691.50 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to report sales of $691.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $687.30 million and the highest is $695.70 million. Summit Materials posted sales of $645.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $618.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Summit Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SUM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of SUM traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.20. 12,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,045,103. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $15.44 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

