$68.26 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will post sales of $68.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.73 million to $68.64 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $68.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $279.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $293.98 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.49 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

SNCR stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,637,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371,391 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,993,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,596,000. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

