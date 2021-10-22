$5.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will report sales of $5.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.80 billion. Whirlpool posted sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $22.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.72 billion to $22.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.25 billion to $23.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,022,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,372 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,768,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,472,000 after purchasing an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,393,000 after buying an additional 32,441 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,464,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,392,000 after buying an additional 42,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WHR traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.90. 1,030,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,532. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $171.33 and a 1 year high of $257.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $214.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.