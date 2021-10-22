49,699 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Bought by Tibra Equities Europe Ltd

Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Tibra Equities Europe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd owned about 0.38% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,906,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,363,000 after buying an additional 305,311 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11,909.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,169,000 after buying an additional 1,113,438 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,627,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 275,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,697,000 after buying an additional 48,425 shares during the period.

XRT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.62. 20,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,805. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $49.39 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.94.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

