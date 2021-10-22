4,542 Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 26.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $63.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gabriel Shaheen sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $463,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares in the company, valued at $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock worth $30,543,309 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

