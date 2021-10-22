$429.65 Million in Sales Expected for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report sales of $429.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $433.30 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $404.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%.

TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a "c" rating to a "b-" rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Connacht Asset Management LP grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 11,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATSG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.20. The company had a trading volume of 167,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49. Air Transport Services Group has a one year low of $21.42 and a one year high of $32.43.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

