4,032 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 101.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 21.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after buying an additional 1,054,226 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 455.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after buying an additional 685,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.06. The stock has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $93.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.