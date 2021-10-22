400,002 Shares in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Purchased by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 400,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,868,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at about $606,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,835,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three in the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

KIII remained flat at $$9.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,549. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.97.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.