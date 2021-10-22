-$4.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for argenx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.03) and the highest is ($3.75). argenx reported earnings of ($3.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year earnings of ($7.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.56) to ($6.63). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($16.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($21.18) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARGX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of argenx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in argenx by 12.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in argenx by 3.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in argenx by 75.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in argenx by 27.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of argenx by 9.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of argenx stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $293.16. 123,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,381. argenx has a 1-year low of $244.98 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 0.97.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

