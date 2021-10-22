$329.75 Million in Sales Expected for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) will report $329.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $19.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $640.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $439.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.00 million to $655.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $69.06 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $78.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 61,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,070. The company has a market capitalization of $962.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 2.21. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.43 and a 1-year high of $47.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

In related news, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 50,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $1,488,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $61,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 395,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,078,305. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,409,000 after purchasing an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,355,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,758,000 after buying an additional 185,077 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 483,398 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1,125.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 432,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after buying an additional 397,181 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

