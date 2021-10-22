3,059 Shares in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 60.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 368.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,803 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 0.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,085 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XEC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $92.51.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

