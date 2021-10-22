30,326 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Acquired by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,062,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 5.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 830,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,043,000 after buying an additional 43,732 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 327.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Teradyne by 436.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $117.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.57. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TER. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

