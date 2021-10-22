$3.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) to report $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Carvana reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $12.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $13.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $15.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.79.

Shares of CVNA stock traded up $12.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $301.76. 959,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,645. Carvana has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.91 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $324.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other Carvana news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $850,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 600,616 shares of company stock valued at $207,485,124. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Carvana in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Carvana by 70.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

