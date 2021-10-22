284,026 Shares in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Bought by Connacht Asset Management LP

Connacht Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 284,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,859,000. Five Star Bancorp accounts for about 3.0% of Connacht Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Connacht Asset Management LP owned about 1.65% of Five Star Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSBC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,520,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,069,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,226,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,226,000. 33.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Star Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 3,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,027. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. Five Star Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.14 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

