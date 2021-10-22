26,808 Shares in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYLN. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hyliion in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Hyliion by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

HYLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,272,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,244,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $1,827,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 925,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

HYLN stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $27.30.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, research analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

