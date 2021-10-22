25,800 Shares in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Acquired by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,678,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 831,421 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 201,916 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $682,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,445,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,080,000 after buying an additional 151,953 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SandRidge Energy alerts:

Shares of SD stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $14.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $420.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,149.15 and a beta of 3.38.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter.

SandRidge Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD).

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.