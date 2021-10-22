252,251 Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 252,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ OTLY opened at 14.17 on Friday. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 12.84 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is 16.21.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 27.86.
Oatly Group Company Profile
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
