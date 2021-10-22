252,251 Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 252,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 14.17 on Friday. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 12.84 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is 16.21.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 146.98 million. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OTLY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 27.86.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

