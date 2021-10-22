2,503 Shares in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Purchased by Capula Management Ltd

Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,384,000 after acquiring an additional 265,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 3.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,348,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,642,000 after acquiring an additional 40,495 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 29.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,195,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,349 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 1.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,413,000 after acquiring an additional 18,202 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 25.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after acquiring an additional 217,987 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $124.91 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $127.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $2,446,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 15,887 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $1,797,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,883 shares of company stock worth $6,491,888 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RPD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Rapid7 from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.47.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

