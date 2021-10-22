2,195 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $5,105,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 18.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,691,000 after purchasing an additional 194,549 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after purchasing an additional 887,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $1,490,986.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $156.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.