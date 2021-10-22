$2.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) will post $2.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.30 billion. Live Nation Entertainment posted sales of $184.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,052%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.02 billion to $13.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 114.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $575.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.84 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.75. 884,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.26. Live Nation Entertainment has a 52-week low of $47.97 and a 52-week high of $102.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.6% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing and selling live concerts for artists via global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising and Ticketing. The Concerts segment involves in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated and in rented third-party venues.

