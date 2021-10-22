1World (1WO) Reaches Market Cap of $4.76 Million

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, 1World has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. 1World has a total market cap of $4.76 million and approximately $8,564.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00046676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.67 or 0.00196166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00010452 BTC.

1World Coin Profile

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . 1World’s official website is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

1World Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

