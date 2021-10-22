1Life Healthcare Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 11,016 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,031% compared to the average volume of 974 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ONEM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $21.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -28.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.73. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.63 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

