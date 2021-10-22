1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $34.36 million and $53,541.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001439 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00123203 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,235,097 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

