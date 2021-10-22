$18.51 Million in Sales Expected for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report sales of $18.51 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.71 million and the lowest is $18.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $20.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year sales of $75.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $75.20 million to $75.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $74.20 million, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $75.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

FCCY stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,952. The firm has a market cap of $246.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 22.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

