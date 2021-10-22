1607 Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.04 Million in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY)

1607 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BNY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 68,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust by 17.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 247,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $294,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $6,912,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.10. BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on July 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

