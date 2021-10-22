$155.03 Million in Sales Expected for MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report sales of $155.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $155.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $154.94 million. MACOM Technology Solutions reported sales of $147.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year sales of $606.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $606.65 million to $607.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $659.53 million, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $668.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.85 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 6.40%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.14.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $434,135.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $25,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,935 shares of company stock valued at $28,849,146 over the last ninety days. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MTSI traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $66.67. 5,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 130.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

