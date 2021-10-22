15,096 Shares in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,811,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Motco boosted its position in SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other SBA Communications news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.44.

SBAC stock opened at $340.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $348.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.73 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.