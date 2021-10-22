15,000 Shares in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) Bought by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000. DiDi Global accounts for about 0.1% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

DIDI stock traded down 0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching 9.29. 381,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,923,504. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 8.25. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.16 and a twelve month high of 18.01.

Separately, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

