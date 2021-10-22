$146.86 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) to post $146.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $160.94 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.77 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors posted sales of $83.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will report full-year sales of $514.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.54 million to $543.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $874.44 million, with estimates ranging from $796.82 million to $952.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.51% and a negative net margin of 42.62%.

FTAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

FTAI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.71. 418,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,714. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 1.92. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $34.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -153.49%.

In other news, Director Martin Tuchman acquired 100,000 shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $34,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the first quarter worth $201,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the second quarter worth $203,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

