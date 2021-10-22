$142.47 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce $142.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $142.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.30 million. Mimecast posted sales of $122.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $581.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.25 million to $583.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $658.59 million, with estimates ranging from $648.57 million to $673.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis.

MIME has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial began coverage on Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

MIME opened at $68.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.42.

In other Mimecast news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $3,299,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $2,352,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,908 shares of company stock worth $15,025,453 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mimecast by 50.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 40,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mimecast by 11.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,343,000 after purchasing an additional 98,716 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

