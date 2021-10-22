$14.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report sales of $14.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $14.37 billion. Accenture posted sales of $11.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full-year sales of $57.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.08 billion to $57.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $61.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.85 billion to $63.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $6.67 on Friday, reaching $353.79. 1,459,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,606. Accenture has a 52 week low of $212.45 and a 52 week high of $355.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.75 and a 200 day moving average of $308.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.01%.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,723 shares of company stock worth $3,647,562. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

