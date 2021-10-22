12,054 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Acquired by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 446,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 399,473 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,750,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after buying an additional 18,893 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $781,000. Natixis grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 41,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 5.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,644,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,240,000 after purchasing an additional 367,750 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $16.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.95.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other news, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,252 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,248.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock worth $660,584. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.