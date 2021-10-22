1,146 Shares in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DEO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of DEO traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $201.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,030. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.07 and a 200 day moving average of $190.42. The company has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $129.16 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $2.4803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.