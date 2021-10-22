10,333 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Purchased by Connacht Asset Management LP

Connacht Asset Management LP bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 67.32% of the company’s stock.

X traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,964,914. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.55.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.67) EPS. Equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on X shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.78.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

