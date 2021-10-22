10,000 Shares in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Bought by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. owned 0.07% of LifeVantage as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 17.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 41,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 20.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 43.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 103,633 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at about $456,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LifeVantage alerts:

NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.83. 31,127 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,464. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.68. The firm has a market cap of $90.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage Co. has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $12.32.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $54.78 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN).

Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.