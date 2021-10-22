$100.27 Million in Sales Expected for Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) to post sales of $100.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.27 million and the highest is $122.00 million. Viper Energy Partners reported sales of $62.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full year sales of $404.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $486.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $546.60 million, with estimates ranging from $520.40 million to $575.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VNOM traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,625. Viper Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.33 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.08 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

