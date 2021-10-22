$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) will post $1.94 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will report full-year sales of $7.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $7.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Chipotle Mexican Grill.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,882.57.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 15,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,910.71 per share, for a total transaction of $30,147,182.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $47,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $20.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,843.83. 329,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,661. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,876.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,641.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,172.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

