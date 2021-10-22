-$1.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.93) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.50) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.27) to ($5.85). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($6.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($13.17) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRPT. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 632,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,524,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SRPT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.92. 871,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,961. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.38. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $65.30 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

