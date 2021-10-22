$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.68 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full-year sales of $7.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.28.

Shares of CLX traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.44. 725,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,960. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.08. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox has a 1 year low of $156.23 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox by 2.7% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

