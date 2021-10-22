$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to announce $1.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of PDCO stock remained flat at $$31.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 316,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,647. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $37.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.45%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 391.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

