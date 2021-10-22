$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CF Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.39 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. CF Industries reported sales of $847.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CF Industries will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CF Industries.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS.

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 133.2% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CF traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $59.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,575,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.30 and a 1 year high of $63.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

