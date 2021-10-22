$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the highest is $0.94. Archer-Daniels-Midland posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will report full-year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $4.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Archer-Daniels-Midland.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADM. Stephens cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

NYSE ADM opened at $64.87 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,312,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,043,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,735,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,146,000 after acquiring an additional 580,164 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,505,000 after acquiring an additional 560,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 717,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 462,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

