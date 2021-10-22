$0.11 EPS Expected for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paya’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is $0.08. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paya.
Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.88 million.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paya by 4.3% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Paya by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Paya by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Paya by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paya by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of PAYA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.68. 10,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.03. Paya has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $15.00.
Paya Company Profile
Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.
