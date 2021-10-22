$0.10 EPS Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will report $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. CURO Group posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CURO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CURO Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $597,627.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,978.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,085. Corporate insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CURO Group by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 37.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CURO stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.64. 2,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,065. CURO Group has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $772.26 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

